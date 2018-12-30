Man takes 6 flights to be with flight attendant daughter

Man books 6 consecutive flights to be able to spend Christmas with his daughter, who worked as attendant on the flights.

A devoted father in the United States booked six flights to spend Christmas with his daughter, who is a flight attendant and was on shift during the holiday.



The person who posted the story first was a man named Mike Levy, who sat next to the father, Hal, on one of the flights and put the story on Facebook, accompanied by photographs of Hal and his daughter Pierce.

I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father!" Levy wrote.

The post went viral and was picked up by CNN and many other news outlets.