Pence: Support for the Jewish State is not a partisan issue

US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday addressed the Israeli American Council (IAC) National Conference being held in Miami.

He was introduced by Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson, who pointed out that he “has defended Israel on every front”, including against the Iranian nuclear deal, anti-Semitism and in favor of the US recognizing Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel.

Pence began by heaping praise on some of the pro-Israel members of the Trump administration, including US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

“This is an administration that stands with Israel!” he declared.

“Today it is my honor to say: If the world knows nothing else, let the world know this: America stands with Israel! We stand next to Israel because we believe in right over wrong, good over evil, liberty over tyranny. Support for the Jewish State is not a partisan issue. It is an American issue.”

“It is a privilege to serve with a man who made our alliance with Israel stronger than ever before: President Donald Trump. President Trump is a man of his word and a man of action. Today, American support for Israel is greater than ever before,” said Pence.

“President Trump made sure that the Palestinian Authority won’t get a dime of American support until it stops funding those who hurt Israeli citizens. The Taylor Force Act is the law of the land.”

“ISIS is on the run, its caliphate has crumbled, and we will soon drive ISIS from the face of the earth,” he continued, and also noted that Trump took action when he withdrew the US from “the disastrous Iranian nuclear deal” and reimposed every last sanction that was lifted by the previous administration.

Trump has also taken action against anti-Semitism, Pence noted, by, among other things, withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council.

“BDS is wrong and it has no place in the free enterprise of the United States of America!” said the Vice President in the wake of the Airbnb boycott of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Trump’s team is working hard on the administration’s peace plan, said the Vice President. He acknowledged that the peace plan will require some compromises, “The United States of America will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel!”

He called for an immediate end to Hamas rocket fire on southern Israel, but noted that Hamas is nothing more than a pawn of the Iranian regime.

Pointing out that the US sanctions on Iran are stronger than ever before, Pence added, “The United States of America will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

The best example of Trump’s love for the Jewish people was his response to the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, said Pence, who described the attack as “not just criminal; it was evil.”

“This anti-Semitic attack was an assault not just on the Jewish community. It was an assault on all of us in America. And we stand together. There is no place in America for anti-Semitism and violence, and we will confront and condemn it everywhere it rears its ugly head,” he added.

“I am confident that the friendship between the United States and Israel will grow and flourish more than ever before,” continued Pence, before reciting the Shehechayanu blessing and wishing the Jewish people a Happy Hanukkah.

“May God bless you, may God bless Israel and may God bless the United States of America,” he concluded.

