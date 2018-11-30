Netanyahu "seeks to prove himself" on Defense

Since Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu appointed himself Defense Minister two weeks ago, he has been taking his new responsibilities very seriously, according to a report by Makor Rishon.

Netanyahu is motivated by a "strong will to prove that he can do the job without the two people who challenged his policies – [Jewish Home head Naftali] Bennet and [Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor] Liberman" and "seeks to prove himself initially in the matters where he was accused of being wrong".

These matters, according to the report, are the delays in evicting the illegal Bedouin settlement of Khan al-Ahmar, the suitcases of cash delivered to Hamas and Gaza, and the inability to raze terrorist homes slated for demolition.

Netanyahu will also have to decide the fate of large arms deals with the US – the purchase of new helicopters and refueling planes – before the end of the year.

Netanyahu is currently both Foreign Minister and Defense Minister, in addition to being Prime Minister.