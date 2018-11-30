Election or war - what's closer?

Who are the winners and losers of the latest political drama, and which new figures are expected to shine in the next elections?

Tal Shalev, Neri Zilber and Lior Weintraub rejoin forces to sum up a busy news week in Israel. How were early elections in Israel avoided at the last minute, and how long will this government last?

On Gaza we discuss whether Israel lost its deterrence following last week’s intense fighting and controversial cease-fire.