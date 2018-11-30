'I wish more people would read Arutz Sheva - and not Ha'aretz'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was interviewed by Rabbi Kalman Topp, in Beverly Hills, as part of the Arutz Sheva Conference.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was interviewed by Rabbi Kalman Topp, Rabbi of the Beth Jacob Synagogue of Beverly Hills, California, as part of the Arutz Sheva Conference.

Shaked called Arutz Sheva "The most Zionist media in Israel" and expressed hope that more people would read Arutz Sheva in English "and not... Ha'aretz."

The minister explained that the current narrow governing coalition has been able to survive until now, and that she hopes that elections will be held as scheduled, in November of 2019.

As for the security situation, Shaked made clear that Israel is facing several challenges, two of which are in the north. Hezbollah "is now working to produce precise missiles that can target any place in Israel. This is a strategic threat to Israel – something that is a red line for us and we will not agree for them to do that," she stressed.

The second challenge in the north, she said, is that "Iran is trying to entrench itself in Syria." Only Israel can solve this problem, she explained, because "the US has other headaches in the Middle East."

As for the south – "Hamas fired 500 missiles at southern Israel two weeks ago and we definitely won't be able to agree to such an attack next time," Shaked vowed.

Regarding the case of BDS activist Lara Alqasem, Shaked explained that the Supreme Court decided to cancel a minister's decision not to let Alqasem into Israel. She explained that she has appointed six Supreme Court judges ("so your president has a way to go"), and added: "I try to nominate more conservative judges."