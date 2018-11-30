Justice Minister at Arutz Sheva Conference in Beverly Hills: US has made it clear that it has our back – militarily and ideologically.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed the Arutz Sheva Conference in Beverly Hills Thursday night and declared that Israel was winning the war on BDS.

"A few minutes ago, we honored the Mayor of Beverly Hills for his struggle against the BDS organizations and his courageous support for the state of Israel," she opened her short speech. "It is precisely thanks to strong moral leaders like Mayor Gold, that we have been winning in our struggle against BDS.

"A coalition of leaders, from student organizers on the campuses, to leaders of communities, towns and cities; to governors and elected officials all the way to the White House – this is our army and we are winning this war, all over the world.

"At the same time, we have experienced setbacks, the most recent of which was the decision by Airbnb to discontinue its service in the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria. The response to this decision has been a powerful backlash against Airbnb and I believe that the final word in this matter has not yet been said.

"As you know, the state of Israel is facing an ever-growing threat in the form of Iran and its proxies: Hezbollah on the northern border; Hamas on the southwestern border; Other Iranian and pro-Iranian forces in Syria.

"In this difficult situation, the United States has made it clear that it has our back – not just militarily but ideologically.

"The US under Donald Trump did what it never did before. It moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It finally recognized [Jerusalem] the City of Holiness, as the permanent and undivided center of Jewish national life. In addition, the Administration has shut down the PLO offices in Washington, de-funded UNRWA, and taken numerous other steps, all of which add up to the statement: Israel is here to stay. Israel is the eternal nation-state of the Jewish people.

"The US under the current administration did something incredibly courageous when it pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran and renewed sanctions on the Ayatollahs' regime. A regime that calls for Israel's destruction. A regime that carries out annual competitions for cartoons that deny the Holocaust and mock it.

"We are a nation of innovation. With creativity and innovation we must find a way to unite at this time, and face our enemies as one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all. Thank you."





