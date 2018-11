Is the more dramatic increase in anti-Semitism a sign that the Mitzvah of Aliyah is more urgent than ever?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the record increase in anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic violence as being a function of Jews hating Jews and everything that goes with it such as being anti-Israel, etc.

He discusses this phenomenon as the worst disease of the Diaspora.