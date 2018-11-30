Watch: Shaked meets Beverly Hills Mayor

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked met Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold at the Arutz Sheva conference in Beverly Hills.

“Thank you very much for your support. We really appreciate it and I hope that other mayors will learn from you,” Shaked told Gold.

Gold replied, “Thank you for visiting us. We’re really honored that you’re at our community. We really appreciate the relationship with Israel, and over the years we’ve seen this relationship grow. We’ve shared all kinds of things together, and we feel a real kinship with the State of Israel.”

“As I’ve told you, all of our elected are Jewish and it’s very much a part of our culture, and so it’s just wonderful that you’re here and that you’re coming to see us, and we look forward to supporting you in the future,” he added.