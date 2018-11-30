Appointment of Moshe Edri as police chief rejected

The Advisory Committee for the Appointment of Senior Officials decided late on Thursday night not to recommend Moshe (Chico) Edri to the post of Police Commissioner.

Two members of the committee voted in favor of the appointment, while the other two - including the chairman of the committee, former Justice Eliezer Goldberg - voted against it. In the case of a tie, the chairman of the committee receives a decisive vote and therefore it was decided not to recommend Ederi’s appointment.

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan announced that he does not accept the position of the committee in light of the tie.

Erdan noted that the committee's reasoning failed to establish a lack of “normative values” or lack of integrity in Edri's behavior, and that there are no reasons to prevent the appointment of Edri as Police Commissioner. Erdan said he will ask to appear before the committee and present his arguments.

Until another decision is made, Erdan announced that he would appoint a replacement for the Police Commissioner in the near future.

The Advisory Committee is responsible for vetting senior civil service officials, including the Police Commissioner, the IDF Chief of Staff, and the Governor of the Bank of Israel.

As part of the vetting process, the committee had ordered Edri to undergo a polygraph test on Wednesday, which reports said he passed successfully. The committee, however, also received a report written by the State Comptroller regarding Edri's conduct when he headed the police's traffic division.

Numerous allegations of improper behavior by Edri have surfaced recently, including accusations that he framed a cab driver who told him that he was driving recklessly. The said cab driver had already related his experience with Edri to the Goldberg Committee.