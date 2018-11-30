Deri scuttles book launch of terrorist

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri ordered the head of the Majd al-Krum council, Saleem Salibi, not to hold a book-launching party for terrorist Walid Daqqa, who is serving a prison sentence after the murder of IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

The canceled event in Majd al-Krum is the second time Deri has intervened to block a conference related to Daqqa's book. A few months back, Deri blocked a festive evening dedicated to Daqqa in the Baqa al-Gharbiyye municipality.

"A conference in honor of a criminal cannot be held in a public site. I demanded the cancellation of the event because in Israel there will be no platform for the launching of terrorists' writings in a public building belonging to the municipality," said Deri.

Walid Daqqa's book is called "The Story of the Oil Secret". Daqqa was involved in the kidnapping and murder of Moshe Tamam in 1984 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Shai Glick of the B'Tsalmo organization praised Deri's decision to scuttle the event. "I congratulate Deri, who unequivocally announced that there will be no glorification of terrorists in public buildings. It is not possible that public funding and public buildings will again be in favor of terrorists, their families and organizations that support them."

"The government must pass the loyalty law in culture and it will be made clear unequivocally that taxpayer funds are not going to glorify terrorists."