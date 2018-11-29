National Union warns of 'disastrous results' without unity

The head of the National Union Party, Ofir Sofer, appealed Thursday to the Jewish Home Party to hold negotiations for a joint ticket in the upcoming elections.

Sofer sent a letter to the director of the Jewish Home, Nir Orbach, detailing the demands of the National Union faction, including freedom of voting in matters of religion and state, partnership in the meeting of coalition leaders, partnership in the election campaign and a proper representation of one third of the MKs from the Jewish Home in the next Knesset.

"These principles express our aspiration to continue to express our unique voice on the issues of the Land of Israel, religion and state on the one hand, and our commitment to joint running on the other," Sofer wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Arutz Sheva.

"Nir, my friend, you know very well that for the past three years all our appeals to unity have been rejected, first by saying that the National Union is not desirable because of its right-wing and religious positions that harm the leaders of the Jewish Home.

"Your lack of agreement to sit at the negotiating table raises the concern that, contrary to what is being said today, you have not changed your position that sees the National Union as an ideological burden.

Sofer warned that "this perception can lead to a difficult division and disastrous results for everything that is dear to religious Zionism."

"The National Union Party in particular and the national camp and religious Zionism in general call on you to sit down at the negotiating table without delay, and the public will not accept any irresponsible conduct that could lead to division among our camps," stressed the director general of the National Union.