“I see myself As Prime Minister after the Netanyahu era”

Miniater Naftali Bennett speaks about the narrow coalition and try to make an order in the chaos in Israeli politics.

Jewish Home party chairman Naftali Bennett held an interview on the BBC’s HardTalk program explaining his last statements.

At the end of the interview, Bennett is asked if he has aspirations to become Israel’s Prime Minister.

He explains that for as long as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continues in office, he hopes to stand aside him and assist him, hopefully as Defense Minister in the next government.

“After the Netanyahu era, I see myself becoming Prime Minister”, Bennett added.