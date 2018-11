1 killed in serious road accident in Samaria Woman killed, several injured, some seriously, after car and bus collide on Route 5 in Samaria, near Elkana. Road closed in both directions. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Rafi Avital/TPS The accident on Route 5 A woman was killed and several people were injured, some of them seriously, in a car accident on Thursday afternoon between a private vehicle and a bus on Route 5 near Elkana in Samaria.



The private car and the bus involved in the accident were set on fire. Fire forces were called to extinguish the fire and rescue the trapped people.



The road is blocked in both directions, police forces are at the scene.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top