Yariv Levin explains why PM refrained from deciding on elections despite coalition difficulties and calls by some ministers to dismantle it.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin referred to recent calls by some ministers to announce the date of the elections for the 21st Knesset.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Levin argued the norm should be a Knesset that serves the entire period allotted to it by the legislator, and not vice versa.

"Sometimes it seems we live in an opposite world," he said. "A government and Knesset elected to serve the entire period and stability are important first and foremost for the economy. There need to be good reasons to dismantle a government early."

On the other hand, opposition leader MK Tzipi Livni said this morning that elections should be held as early as possible.

"There's nothing that in my opinion justifies postponing elections, Netanyahu is afraid he won't be elected, and rightly so."