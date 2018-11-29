Regev: Some ministers envy my connection with the Netanyahus

Culture Minister Miri Regev claims that she was promised that the Law of Loyalty in Culture would pass in the Knesset's current session.

In an interview with Yediot Aharonot which will be published tomorrow in the weekend edition, Culture Minister Miri Regev refers to the "Loyalty in Culture Law". In the interview, Regev was asked about Netanyahu's silence on the law.

"Netanyahu did not abandon me. If he had abandoned me, he would not have passed this law in the government and the ministerial committee. The prime minister is committed to this law. The Loyalty Law must be part of the package of laws that the coalition wants to transfer. "

Regev then attacked some of her fellow cabinet members, who she says are not sufficiently supportive of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah. "This is a weak point of some of the ministers," she says.

"They do not know how to please the prime minister. What are they afraid of? What happened?" Regev also said of the ministers, "some of them are jealous of the connection I have with the Netanyahu couple."

Regev attacks Moshe Kahlon and Avigdor Liberman, claiming that they "encourage terror."

"Kahlon," she said, "talks like a right-wing activist, but like a left-winger and he is cooperating with the New Israel Fund."

Regev said that many artists came to secretly support her over the Cultural Loyalty Law., but they refuse to be exposed 'in order not to harm their livelihood."