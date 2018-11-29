Friedman: We're very cognizant of Israel's security needs

US Ambassador to Israel: Possible alliances between Israel and Arab states give the Israeli public some confidence.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman reiterated the support of the Trump administration for Israel in an interview with CBN on Wednesday.

"The Trump administration is the most supportive administration in regards to Israel in American history, and I think that's helped Israel in direct ways," Friedman said.

Asked about the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which has yet to be unveiled, Friedman explained one of its guiding principles.

"Nobody should be asked to take incremental security risks in pursuit of something that has yet to bear fruit so we're very cognizant of Israel's security needs," he stressed.

The Ambassador also discussed the new regional alliances that seem to be emerging between Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States, Egypt, Jordan and Israel.

"It's all opening up and I think it's just beginning. And I think that environment creates opportunity and it gives the Israeli public some confidence that they're not being asked to jump into an empty pool," he explained.

Friedman addressed his recent visit to the city of Ariel in Samaria, which was the first ever official visit by a sitting American ambassador to areas located beyond the pre-1967 borders.

"On a practical level, I met with, I don't know, maybe 8 or 10 Palestinian business leaders and, to a person, they all said to me, 'let's do business, let's get going. We want to work with Jews; we want to work with Israelis,'" Friedman said.

He stressed that Iran is the biggest threat right now, saying, "Iran is THE danger … Iran right now is the leading international sponsor of terrorism."

He opined that the new sanctions against Iran will make a difference.

"They're extraordinary, and I think they are eventually going to put the Iranian government in a position where they can continue this endless malign activity or they won't, and the sanctions will continue and I believe ultimately their regime will fail," said Friedman.