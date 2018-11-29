Is money in the bank really safe?

What would happen to your money if your bank declared bankruptcy?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP, a financial adviser who helps people preserve the real value of their money, questions how safe it is for people to keep money in the bank.

Professor William Black, Associate Professor of Economics and Law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and author of The Best Way to Rob a Bank is to Own One: How Corporate Executives and Politicians Looted the S&L Industry, discusses bank safety and explains why OECD nations insure bank deposits.

How does this insurance work? Also, find out about the complex investments that brought Wall Street to its knees.

What is a "safe stock"? If you want your money to grow faster than the bank's interest rates, should you invest in the stock market? Is there a "safe stock"? What should conservative investors do with their investments?