Irish Senate advances bill that bans 'settlement goods'

Ireland’s Senate advances bill outlawing sale of goods from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Violators may be jailed, fined.

Ireland’s Senate advanced a bill that outlaws the sale of Israeli 'settlement goods' in the country.

The Seanad Eireann, the parliament’s upper house, voted 28-14 in favor of the measure on Wednesday, according to Raphael Ahren, the diplomatic correspondent for The Times of Israel. The Senate has 60 members, but 18 did not vote.

It was the Senate’s third and last vote on a measure titled the Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018, which states that “it shall be an offence for a person to sell or attempt to sell settlement goods,” or assist in the sale of such goods or services.

To become law, the bill still must pass the parliament’s lower house, the Dáil Éireann, and be approved by the president.

Under the measure, those found guilty of violating the ban may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $285,000,or both.