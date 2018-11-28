Renewing the Miraculous in Our Lives

Noah’s Dove, Jacob and the Secret of the Chanukah Oil.





Get ready for a special, unforgettable pre-Chanukah edition of Temple Talk, as our hosts prepare for the upcoming Festival of Lights and share fascinating insights and traditions about this special holiday.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman examine the historic as well as esoteric sources and provide rich background as to what Chanukah is really all about and what special message it has today for Jews the world over.

Plus: What is the connection between a recent, unique archaeological discovery in Jerusalem, the Airbnb boycott of Jewish houses in Judea and Samaria, and Chanukah?

Tune into this week's Temple Talk for the answer.