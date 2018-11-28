Dutch trains to provide compensation for role in Holocaust

Netherland's state-owned railway says it is considering how to arrange personal compensation for its part in deporting Jews.

The Dutch national railway company, Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), announced that it is considering how to arrange personal compensation for its part in the deportation of Jews during the Nazi regime. More than 100,000 Dutch Jews perished in the Holocaust.

The company seeks to compensate Holocaust survivors and descendants of Holocaust victims who were transported on Dutch death trains during World War II. The amount the company earned from the deportation of the Jews has been estimated at more than $2.8 million, according to the Dutch national broadcaster.

"We have jointly decided … to found a committee," NS President Roger van Boxtel said Tuesday on the nightly public TV news show. "This committee will find out how we can arrange financial aid to those affected."

The railway company said its involvement in the mass deportations was "a black page in the history of our country and of our society."

According to German news site DW, the railway company’s decision came as a result of the efforts of Salo Muller, a former physical therapist for an Amsterdam soccer club both of whose parents were murdered in Auschwitz. He has pushed for personal compensation from the railway since 2017, arguing that NS profited from the transport of Jews.

"For me, this [decision] means that the NS realizes that the suffering of many Jews has not ended," Muller said, according to DW. "That's why I am happy the NS recognizes that it will be paid out for moral reasons."