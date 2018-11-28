It is an old and overworked body with minimal manpower, and even if it wanted it could not really manage our lives in a normal way.

Let's begin by saying there's no justification for the fact that our lives, the residents of Judea and Samaria, should be run by a military body in place of the competent State authorities.

To take just one example, in order to organize thousands of homes in Judea and Samaria and to allow for construction, they need to conduct an official survey and declare land as state land. With today's workforce, they're capable of producing one survey a year.

2018 is already taken by the Supreme Court on Tapuach West, and in 2019 they'll deal with the government's decision to regulate Havat Gilad, so that every other place will take at least two years from today just to declaring the tender. And we're talking about hundreds of surveys that need to be carried out.

Ironically, the Enforcement Unit for the Jewish sector in the Administration is in excess of manpower, resources, and motivation. Thanks, of course, to a government policy that favors the Unit.

Thus, while Arab construction law in Area C is hardly enforced, you won't find a Jewish warehouse built without a permit that hasn't yet received a demolition order. The existing manpower is not exactly sympathetic to settlement, and even vice versa.

Yesterday, Carmel Dangor published a document written by an officer in the administration criticizing very senior IDF officials for not taking a policy of collective punishment against Yitzhar, while the Civil Administration itself is the one who is constantly pressing to make life easier for the Arabs.

This is also true of the Blue Line Team that in recent years has uprooted thousands of dunams from Jewish settlements of Judea and Samaria and turned houses that were legally built into slated for demolition.

It turns out that Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, despite his considerable successes as being responsible for preventing demolitions and for specific fixes, has not succeeded in changing the DNA of the Civil Administration. It's time to just close it.

Translated by Mordechai Sones