'Netanyahu again caved to the haredim'

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after the State Prosecutor's Office submitted a petition to the Supreme Court to postpone the expiration date of the Draft Law for another four months “due to the resignation of the defense minister”.

"Netanyahu again surrenders to the haredim and runs away to the Supreme Court. The latest excuse – the resignation of the defense minister Even they do not know how that’s related,” charged Lapid.

Former defense minister and Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman also slammed the request for postponement and called on the judges not to agree to it.

"The Supreme Court should not agree to a delay of even one hour. After all, most Knesset members in the coalition and the Knesset members of Yesh Atid in the opposition supported the bill in its first reading and will support it in its second and third reading as well," Liberman said.

"Even now there is a majority in the Knesset to pass the bill. This request stems solely from narrow political considerations and not from practical considerations. Political survival does not justify harm to state security, nor to the delicate fabric of Israeli society,” he continued.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court granted a three-month extension, requiring the government to pass new legislation mandating the terms of army deferrals for yeshiva students by December 2, or face a termination of the deferral program with the lapsing of the existing law.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government announced Sunday that it will request an extension from the Supreme Court on the amendment due to fears that a new bill which is acceptable to the United Torah Judaism haredi faction cannot be drawn up and passed in the allotted time.

If no changes are made to the wording of the legislation, the haredi factions are expected to oppose it, and Agudath Israel may even quit the coalition.

However, even if changes are made to the law as demanded by the haredi parties, the proposal is still unlikely to win a majority, since the factions in the opposition will not support the law.