'We will relocate the embassy, the question is when'

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, met on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter that Kushner is one of the White House's most important advisers and a great entrepreneur, besides being President Trump's son-in-law.

According to a report in Reshet Bet, the son of the Brazilian President-elect stressed at the meeting that the Brazilian embassy in Israel would move to Jerusalem.

"We do not know the date for the relocation of the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem or when it will happen, but we have an intention to do so. The question should not be whether we will do it, but when we will do it," said Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Last week, a delegation comprised of South American leaders and Christian supporters of Israel toured Samaria in an attempt to learn more about the region.

The delegation included Carlos Kiroa, a close friend of Bolsonaro who predicted that he would end up moving his nation's embassy to Jerusalem despite Arab pressure not to.

"We have never had politicians with such faith in their hearts and what is happening now in Brazil with the election of Bolsonaro is a symptom of what is happening in the Latin world at large,” said Kiroa.

After being elected, Bolsonaro announced via Twitter that he intended to uphold his campaign promise and move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem.

“As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later hailed Bolsonaro's announcement.

"I congratulate my friend Brazilian President-Elect, Jair Bolsonaro, for his intention to move the Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem, a historic, correct and exciting step!" he said.

Palestinian Arab leaders were not thrilled by Bolsonaro’s announcement. Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Hanan Ashrawi condemned Bolsonaro's announcement, saying, "These are provocative and illegal steps that will only destabilize security and stability in the region.”

Reports last week indicated that ambassadors from Arab countries are slated to meet with Bolsonaro in order to convince him not to relocate his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.