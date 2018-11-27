Bal Harbour Mayor to be awarded 2018 Pursuit of Justice Award

On December 10, 2018, the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (AAJLJ) will present Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman with the 2018 Pursuit of Justice Award in New York City.

Mayor Groisman will join a list of distinguished lawyers and judges who previously received the AAJLJ’s award including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Aharon Barak (of the Supreme Court of Israel), Chief Judge of the State of New York Jonathan Lippman, former Chief Judge of the State of New York Judith Kaye, and former U.S. Solicitor General Seth Waxman.

The award is presented by the AAJLJ to an attorney, judge, or law professor who shares and epitomizes the Association’s commitment to justice and advocacy for human rights. The AAJLJ is an affiliate of the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists headquartered in Tel Aviv. The AAJLJ and IAJLJ are well-known for organizing discussions, programs, and submitting briefs on issues important and significant to the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish People all over the world. The other recipient of this year's award is former Attorney General of New York Robert Abrams.

Groisman has presented on anti-Semitism over the past several years at the United Nations, Italian Parliament, Israeli Parliament, and at conferences around the country. He also provides commentary and opinion on the topic on Spanish language television on a regular basis. Mayor Groisman wrote and passed the nation's first anti-BDS (Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement against the Jewish State) municipal ordinance in the Country, as well as the country's first codification of a definition of anti-Semitism to assist law enforcement to identify acts of anti-Semitism properly. His efforts continue to be recognized in many forums, including the receipt of this prestigious 2018 Pursuit of Justice Award.