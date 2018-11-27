Hamas march in Jerusalem

Hamas-affiliated group holds wedding procession in capital of Israel with chants of 'Hamas is in Jerusalem.'

A Hamas wedding procession marched in eastern Jerusalem as police watched.

Orientalist, Lt. Col. (res.) Baruch Yedid described the event to Arutz Sheva.

The event was organized by the Shabab al-Aqsa organization, a Hamas-linked which operates with the assistance of Turkish organizations. "One of the senior members of this organization is Musabah Abu Sabah, who murdered Yassim Yossi Kirma, a policeman, close to Ammunition Hill, more than a year ago, and his son Tahar was arrested and several others were detained."

"Two days ago, Rami al-Fahudi, who lost an eye during confrontations with Jerusalem policemen during the Temple Mount riots, was released and he immediately married Shabab al-Aqsa's daughter."

"A friend told us that the wedding was held in the same way as many other green Hamas flags and when the singer at the wedding sang songs of praise for the rockets fired by Hamas from the Gaza Strip at Israel, "and now Hamas is also in Jerusalem.""

Yedid said that he personally prefers to focus on the coverage and research of the Palestinian Arab side and does not examine and interrogate the Israeli side and therefore he will not judge the police's conduct.