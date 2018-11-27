"Airbnb boycott will hurt the Palestinians"

Oded Revivi is adamant that by succumbing to BDS pressure and deleting the Jewish rentals, Airbnb is actually pushing peace further away.

Josh Hasten interviews Efrat Mayor and Chief Foreign Envoy of the Yesha Council Oded Revivi on the decision by the Airbnb apartment renting platform to delist Jewish properties in Judea and Samaria.

Revivi is adamant that by succumbing to BDS pressure and deleting the Jewish rentals, Airbnb is actually pushing peace further away, by essentially depriving those seeking to make bonds from being able to do so.

He is confident though that their decision will backfire, as more and more Israelis and tourists will now decide to send a message to the company by consciously choosing Judea and Samaria as a vacation destination.