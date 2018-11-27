South Korea to acquire radar systems from Israel

Seoul will acquire two radar systems from Elta to boost early warning system against North Korean threat.

South Korea will acquire two "Green Pine" radar systems from the Israeli company Elta Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aircraft Industries.

The value of the deal is estimated at $292 million. Seoul is seeking to bolster South Korea's early warning system against North Korean threats in light of reports of a successful missile test.

The early warning systems are "Green Pine" radars that will probably be deployed at the beginning of 2020. Green Pine is the radar used by the Arrow missile defense system.

According to the South Korean State Procurement Agency, the aim of the acquisition is to "identify and track ballistic missiles from a remote distance shortly after launch."

The detection range of the radar may reach 500 kilometers. The system has been previously sold to India.