MK Haskel's new role

Likud MK to head subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee which deals with foreign policy and public relations.

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) was appointed on Monday to chair the Subcommittee for Foreign Policy and Public Relations, which operates under the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The Subcommittee for Foreign Policy and Public Relations is among the Knesset's most important committees and its task is to supervise the State of Israel's foreign and public relations. The committee is also responsible for overseeing the country's political programs and cooperation with countries around the world.

“I am taking on an important role,” said MK Haskel, adding, "At a time when there is an organized global campaign against Israel, against the Jewish people, at a time of anti-Semitic attacks and anti-Israel marches, it is fitting that the issue of public relations and strengthening of international relations takes a high place in our political activity.”

Haskel has served as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for the last three years and represents the State of Israel in international forums, including as a member of the executive committee of the Youth Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in which 176 countries from around the world are members.

She leads public relations delegations on behalf of the Knesset in parliaments of various countries, as well as in campuses and Jewish communities around the world. In addition, Haskel is the chair of the UNRWA reform lobby and is conducting an international struggle against Palestinian Arab incitement.

"The policy led by Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Binyamin Netanyahu bears unprecedented political fruit, and enables the creation and renewal of ties with countries that were hostile to Israel in the past. I view this role as an opportunity to strengthen Israel's standing in the world and to strengthen our ability to withstand international pressures,” said Haskel.

“I thank Avi Dichter for his trust and promise to fulfill my duties with a sense of mission," added the Knesset member.