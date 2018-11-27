Donald Trump and the Middle East: Easy solution?

Jay Shapiro thinks that a real estate deal will not solve our problems.

Jay Shapiro,

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Reuters

Donald Trump has made his fortune in real estate deals. The Israel-Palestinian issue has nothing to do with land - it is about the existence of the Jewish, says Jay Shapiro.



Loading....

Tags:Radio, Donald Trump

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top