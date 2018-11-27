Donald Trump has made his fortune in real estate deals. The Israel-Palestinian issue has nothing to do with land - it is about the existence of the Jewish, says Jay Shapiro.
Loading....
Tags:Radio, Donald Trump
|
Donald Trump and the Middle East: Easy solution?
Jay Shapiro thinks that a real estate deal will not solve our problems.
Donald Trump
Reuters
Donald Trump has made his fortune in real estate deals. The Israel-Palestinian issue has nothing to do with land - it is about the existence of the Jewish, says Jay Shapiro.
Loading....
Tags:Radio, Donald Trump
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top