A human Jewish Star in memory of the murdered

Jewish bloggers and journalists from more than 30 countries form human Jewish star with the number 11 in memory of the Pittsburgh victims.

Approximately 150 Jewish bloggers and journalists from more than 30 countries around the world who came to the Government Press Office's international Jewish Media Summit on Monday formed a human Jewish star.

Inside the Jewish Star was the number 11, in memory of the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The summit, which is being held in cooperation with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the Jerusalem and Heritage Affairs Ministry, is being held this year under the keynote of 70 years of the establishment of the State of Israel. During the conference participants will be exposed to key players working to strengthen Israel-Diaspora relations.

Among the summit participants are bloggers who cover Israel and Judaism from various angles including culinary, culture, education and others. These are leading bloggers who together receive exposure to millions of followers on social media.

GPO Director Nitzan Chen said, "While the event in Pittsburgh was painful to everyone, it also reminded all of us that we are one people and must be united."