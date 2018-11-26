Body of 12-year-old found in Tel Aviv

Police believe foul play involved in death of 12-year-old found dead at Tel Aviv apartment.

Police found the body of a 12-year-old girl on Huna Street in Tel Aviv's Hatikva neighborhood.

"When we arrived, they led us to the apartment where we saw a thirteen-year-old girl unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. We performed medical examinations. She had no signs of life and we had to determine her death," said MDA Paramedic Uri Shartzky.

The forces who arrived at the scene opened an investigation into the incident. The girl is believed to belong to a family which is not Israeli.

Police believe foul play was involved and that the incident is criminal in nature.