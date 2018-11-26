Chad President: 'We'll renew relations with Israel within weeks'

President of Chad says his country doesn't intend to tarry in diplomatic relations with Israel, will help renew ties with Sudan.

Chad's President Idriss Déby declares that diplomatic relations with Israel will be formally renewed within a few weeks.

"I announced yesterday that we will renew the diplomatic relations between Chad and Israel and this will happen in the coming days or weeks," Déby said in an interview with the international news channel i24NEWS.

He added, "We came here this time with a precise plan, we've had no connection with Israel since 1972 and the goal was to renew this connection."

The President was asked why he did not meet with PA President Abbas and said: "We have no problem with either Abbas or the Palestinians, he is a friend of ours and participates in all the African Union committees."

President Déby also said that if his country could help renew ties between Israel and Sudan, it would not hesitate. "The world is changing before our eyes, even the crises and wars we have known. We don't wish that for today's generation and not for future generations. Chad does not pretend to be the spokesman for Africa; Chad is only about to renew bilateral diplomatic ties but if we can help, we'll do it."

iStock Chad