Tags:Shalva
Watch: The special children's audition that moved the web
15 musical performers with special needs come together for TV audition with song 'Here Comes the Sun'.
Concert (stock)
ISTOCK
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsMusic & EntertainmentWatch: The special children's audition that moved the web
Watch: The special children's audition that moved the web
15 musical performers with special needs come together for TV audition with song 'Here Comes the Sun'.
Concert (stock)
ISTOCK
Tags:Shalva
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top