These are National Union's demands for unity with Jewish Home

The National Union Central Committee, which met in Jerusalem on Sunday, decided to continue negotiations with the Jewish Home party while preserving the ideological independence of the National Union party.

Uri Ariel's party is demanding freedom of voting on matters of religion and state, membership of the chairman of the party in the coalition leadership, and full participation in the election campaign.

First and foremost, the National Union demands that the next Knesset list be composed of a ratio of 1:3, meaning a representative of the National Union after every two representatives of the Jewish Home.

Members of the Central Committee authorized the party's negotiating staff - chairman Uri Ariel, MK Bezalel Smotrich, Party Secretary Ophir Sofer and board member Natan Natanzon - to conduct accelerated negotiations with the Jewish Home which will be brought to the Central Committee for approval as soon as possible.

The members of the Central Committee requested that the National Union not run with the Jewish Home party at any cost and that the party adhere to the demands that had been decided upon.

Minister Ariel began his speech with a moment of silence in memory of Ari Fuld, a member of the National Union Central Committee who was murdered in a terrorist attack in Gush Etzion.

"We are consistent in our vision, the Land of Israel, Torah and commitment to the people of Israel, and we know that we must continue to achieve additional achievements. After 2,000 years of exile, we in the National Union continue to uphold the Zionist vision in all its glory,” said Ariel.

"This is the opportunity to turn to the prime minister, the defense minister - let us build freely in Judea and Samaria, let us build freely in Jerusalem."

Minister Ariel added that "there are statements in the media from the Jewish Home about the partnership, and I believe that the intention of the Jewish Home is unity, but in the test of time, the Jewish Home is distancing itself from unity.”

"At this time, such a narrow coalition, and on the eve of the elections and in a sensitive situation, we all know that we should not be hasty and impulsive. We must act wisely, with wisdom and understanding, and it appears that Jewish Home chairman Bennett and Minister Shaked understood – you do not dismantle a right-wing faction.”

"Even in my conversation with Minister Bennett on the eve of the press conference, I conveyed a clear message and clarified - I am not making decisions without the rabbis, the members of the Central Committee and the party administration - without your approval I will not resign," stressed Ariel.

"We will continue to act in a measured, modest but determined manner," added Ariel. "With the clear understanding that leaders do not act rashly, but with deep thinking, and especially with strenuous and quiet work behind the scenes."