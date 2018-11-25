US-Mexico border crossing closed after migrants rush fence

US Customs and Border Protection close San Ysidro port of entry as Central American migrants try to breach the fence.

US Customs and Border Protection on Sunday closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, CNN reported.

The closures came after some 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades and rushed toward the US border near Tijuana, Mexico.

The crowds are made up of men, women and a lot of children, according to CNN.

The Associated Press reported that the migrants were enveloped with tear gas after a few tried to breach the fence.

US agents shot the gas, according to an AP reporter on the scene. Children were screaming and coughing in the mayhem.

On the US side of the fence, shoppers streamed in and out of an outlet mall.

The agency said it has deployed extra personnel to the border crossing due to multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border.

"The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana."

The border incidents come a day after US President Donald Trump reiterated that he would not allow migrants to enter through the border with Mexico until their claims are examined by a court.

“Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No “Releasing” into the U.S...” tweeted Trump.

“All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!” he stated in a second tweet.

The tweets came amid reports that Mexico‘s incoming government has agreed to back the Trump administration’s plan to change US border policy by requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims move through US courts.

According to The Washington Post, which cited Mexican officials and senior members of president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s transition team, the agreement would break with long-standing asylum rules and mount a new obstacle to Central American migrants attempting to reach the United States.

Later on Saturday, however, Mexico's incoming government denied The Washington Post report.

"There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the US government," future Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said in a statement quoted by AP.

Trump took to Twitter again Sunday to express his displeasure with the caravans in Mexico.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer),” he wrote.