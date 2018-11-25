Watch: Dramatic rescue on Haifa Bay





A driver of a transport vehicle got stuck early Sunday morning in a fierce flood in an underground passage on the Haifa Bay in northern Israel.



Due to the large amount of precipitation that fell within a short period of time, the crossing was flooded, and a driver of a transport vehicle was stuck in the middle of it as the water level rose rapidly.



A fire crew from a nearby station headed by Major-General Eilon Singer, who was the first to arrive at the scene, noticed the driver's distress, and since every second was crucial, Singer tied himself to a rescue rope and made his way to the driver.

When he reached the driver, he took him to the roof of the vehicle and waited with him together until the boat of the fire department's rescue unit arrived. The crew on the boat then safely removed them from the passageway.



The fire department calls on the public "to exercise extreme caution, to refrain from entering flooded areas, puddles, water passages where there is flow, etc. In any case where you are in distress, do not hesitate to call firefighters at telephone hotline 102.”