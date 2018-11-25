MK Omer Barlev (Zionist Union), a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Saturday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over the security situation in Gaza.

Speaking in Rishon LeZion, Barlev stated, “The quiet in the south will not continue, but will deteriorate toward war because Netanyahu is afraid of making significant humanitarian moves in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu is a coward in peace and a coward in war."

Regarding Netanyahu's recent statements regarding the sensitive security situation, Barlev said, "I am familiar with all the intelligence issues and the relevant situation assessments that Netanyahu spoke about, but unfortunately he uses this as an excuse for the hesitation he showed in the last round in the south."

Barlev also related to “Case 3000”, also known as the “Submarine Affair”, in which police have recommended indictments against several associates of Netanyahu, although not against the prime minister himself who is not a suspect in the case.

"I would not be surprised if those who were supposed to cut a coupon in the submarine deal were also supposed to cut a coupon from the submarine deal with Egypt which was approved on behalf of the Israeli government," claimed Barlev.