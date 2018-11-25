Netanyahu's son sends 'reminder' to MK Tibi

Yair Netanyahu fires back after Joint List MK criticizes him. "All the Arab communities in Israel sit on ruins of Jewish communities."

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, published a "reminder" to MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) after Tibi published a Facebook post against Yair.

"Ahmed Tibi, the best friend of the greatest murderer of Jews since Hitler, Yasser Arafat, wrote a post about me. That’s very exciting and flattering," wrote Yair Netanyahu.

"I want to remind Ahmed that all the Arab communities in Israel without exception sit on the ruins of ancient Jewish communities, and often preserve the previous Jewish name,” he continued.

The son of the prime minister added, "For example, the village of Battir sits on the spot where the last battle of Bar Kokhba and the Romans took place – Beitar. The Arabs themselves call the archaeological hill in the village Khirbat el-Yahud (meaning ‘ruin of the Jews’ -ed.). The Tibi family came to Israel from Syria. We are called Jews because we came from this country - Judea. And you are called Arabs because you came from another country - the Arabian Peninsula."

On Friday, Netanyahu’s son criticized the police and wrote on Facebook that they do not enforce building laws in the Arab sector.

"In the Galilee, the Negev and the Triangle, there is a big problem that the Israeli police simply do not enforce the building laws in the Arab sector,” he wrote, attaching to the post an aerial photo of the Arab village of Tamra.

“Take, for example, the village of Tamra in the Western Galilee. The village itself is shown in the yellow circle. The red circle shows the area on which the illegal construction of the village was built. The area of ​​expansion and takeover is more than two times larger than the entire village of Tamra itself! For comparison, Akko is shown in a green circle," noted Yair Netanyahu.

The prime minister’s son is known for speaking his mind on social media and has had an adversarial relationship with the Israeli media and the left. Last month, he came under fire after penning a scathing Facebook post calling Israeli media personality Ofira Assayag a “crude beast”.

Several weeks earlier, Yair called veteran journalist Amnon Abramovich a "garbage can, stupid, and a Soviet propagandist...the nation of Israel hates him."

After being criticized by other media figures in wake of his Abramovich remarks, Netanyahu wrote on Facebook that the journalist and the Israeli media as a whole "have been butchering my father's personality, embarrassing him, belittling him, falsely accusing him, and drinking his blood with a straw for the past thirty years."