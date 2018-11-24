EU blasts Israeli 'settlement expansion'

EU says Arab house demolitions and building approvals in Jerusalem neighborhoods 'continues to undermine the two state solution'.

The European Union (EU) released a statement condemning Israel for demolishing illegal Arab buildings in Shuafat last week.

Police had destroyed 20 illegal shops in Jerusalem's Shuafat neighborhood last week. The demolition orders had been issues almost 12 years ago.

According to the EU, the demolitions furthered the chance of a two-state solution and was counterproductive to a "just and lasting peace".

"Last week, Israeli authorities demolished around 20 Palestinian commercial buildings in the Shuafat Refugee camp in East Jerusalem, only weeks after the Jerusalem municipality advanced plans for close to 800 new housing units in the Israeli settlements of Ramat Shlomo and Ramot in East Jerusalem," said the EU.

" In addition, settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan are continuing proceedings that could lead to the eviction of up to 700 Palestinians living in the area."

"The European Union is strongly opposed to Israel's settlement policy, illegal under international law, and actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions and demolitions. The EU expects the Israeli authorities to reconsider and reverse these decisions.

The statement added that "the policy of settlement construction and expansion in East Jerusalem continues to undermine the possibility of a viable two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital of both states, which is the only realistic way to achieve a just and lasting peace."