Drivers going northbound on Route 40 from Beersheba to Kiryat Gat spotted a civilian truck carrying cylindrical objects that appeared to be missiles.
Police are investigating.
Baffled travelers spot 'missiles' on civilian truck
In southern Israel civilian truck carries objects appearing to be eight white and green rockets; Police open investigation.
