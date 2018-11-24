Baffled travelers spot 'missiles' on civilian truck

In southern Israel civilian truck carries objects appearing to be eight white and green rockets; Police open investigation.

Mordechai Sones,

Missiles
Missiles
iStock

Drivers going northbound on Route 40 from Beersheba to Kiryat Gat spotted a civilian truck carrying cylindrical objects that appeared to be missiles.

Police are investigating.

Tags:Kiryat Gat, missiles, police investigation

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top