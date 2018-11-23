Israeli basketball coach: I would've voted for Michelle Obama

Israeli-American basketball coach David Blatt: If you’ve got leaders like we’ve got right now in the world, we’re in big trouble.

Israeli-American basketball coach David Blatt, who currently coaches the Greek team Olympiacos, revealed some of his political views in a postgame interview on Thursday.

Olympiacos had just defeated Real Madrid in the Euroleague, a feat that raised the head coach’s spirit.

Blatt quipped with the media that they hadn’t asked him enough questions and said, “You mean we’re going to come here and beat Real Madrid and I’m going to get asked two questions? Are you kidding me?”

“Come on, ask me anything! You want to know about the geopolitical situation in the Middle East? I can talk to that,” he continued, before saying, “Off the record, if you’ve got leaders like we’ve got right now in the world, we’re in big trouble. Big trouble. It’s too bad Michelle Obama decided not to run for president, because I would’ve voted for her.”

