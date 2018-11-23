Iran detains Saudi fishing boat

Iran's Revolutionary Guards detain Saudi Arabian fishing boat and arrest its crew. No further details provided.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday detained a Saudi Arabian fishing boat and arrested its crew, Reuters reported.

A local official at the Iranian port city of Bushehr was quoted as having told the Iranian judiciary’s website, Mizan, that the reason for the detention was under investigation. He did not elaborate on the nationality or the number of the detained crew.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals which back opposing sides in the wars in Yemen and Syria, where the Iranian regime supports President Bashar Al-Assad while the Saudis back the rebels trying to oust him.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly called on Iran to stop its “meddling” in the affairs of the kingdom's neighbors.

Iran has fired back, accusing Saudi Arabia of trying to “drag the entire region into confrontation”.

Iranian media reported last year that Saudi border guards had opened fire on Iranian fishing boats in the Gulf, killing a fisherman and arresting three others.

Saudi Arabia said in response that the vessel was carrying explosives, an allegation Iran denied.

