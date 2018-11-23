Missing soldier's father: Netanyahu is the only address

Father of Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held by Hamas, says Netanyahu bears the responsibility of returning Israel's MIAs.

About 50 Israelis, together with the family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, on Friday held the weekly "Misdar Hadar" event outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

This is the 30th consecutive week in which the event is being held. After Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was appointed defense minister following the resignation of Avigdor Liberman, the Goldin family decided to move the event from the Gaza envelope, where it was held until this week, to outside the Prime Minister's Residence.

In addition to Hadar Goldin, Hamas is also holding the body of IDF soldier Oron Shaul. Two missing Israeli civilians, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

Professor Simcha Goldin, Hadar’s father, said at Friday’s event that "Netanyahu has become the only address as far as we’re concerned. As prime minister and defense minister, he bears all responsibility for the return of the boys from Gaza. I call on Netanyahu to listen to the voices that are coming from the field and, instead of sending more suitcases with money into Gaza, to work to bring the boys home.”

“Allowing aid to Gaza that does not save lives harms the efforts to bring Hadar, Oron, Avera and Hisham back to Israel," continued Goldin.

