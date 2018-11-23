The hate of Eisav to Jacob reflect the hatred for Jews for generations.
Let's face it: Eisav and all the Eisav-types in the world hate the Jewish people.
Loading....
Tags:Radio, Antisemitism, Torah tidbits audio
|
Hatred of Jews: That's how it all began
The roots of anti-Semitism already begin with the hatred Eisav had for Jacob.
Definition of anti-Semitism
iStock
The hate of Eisav to Jacob reflect the hatred for Jews for generations.
Let's face it: Eisav and all the Eisav-types in the world hate the Jewish people.
Loading....
Tags:Radio, Antisemitism, Torah tidbits audio
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top