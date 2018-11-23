Hatred of Jews: That's how it all began

The roots of anti-Semitism already begin with the hatred Eisav had for Jacob.

Phil Chernofsky,

Definition of anti-Semitism
Definition of anti-Semitism
iStock

The hate of Eisav to Jacob reflect the hatred for Jews for generations.

Let's face it: Eisav and all the Eisav-types in the world hate the Jewish people.



Loading....

Tags:Radio, Antisemitism, Torah tidbits audio

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top