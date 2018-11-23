Min. Deri, Rabbi Halberstam reconcile

Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri and Rabbi Michel Halberstam, Agudat Yisrael representative in the Jerusalem municipal council, held a reconciliation meeting Friday.

The meeting became necessary after the head of Agudat Yisrael in Jerusalem, Yossi Deitch, claimed that Deri spoke about several important rabbis in a disrespectful way. Deri had threatened to sue.

The two issued a joint statement after the meeting that clarified that the great rabbis of Israel must be treated with respect.

They also hinted that some words may have unintentionally been quoted out of context.

They clarified that they are "aware of the public responsibility that rests on their shoulders" and that they intend "to cooperate for the greater good."