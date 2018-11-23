Iran FM leaves conference ahead of Edelstein's speech

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein addressed Rome's MED conference and spoke about the various security challenges which Israel faces.

Edelstein criticized Italy for "deepening its cooperation with Iran" despite the Islamic Republic's subversion across the Middle East.

"Israel has no border with Iran, but Iran is seeking to create a border with Israel and is based in Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip," said Edelstein. "It is regrettable that instead of isolating, Italy is deepening its cooperation with Tehran and harming the international effort to curb its terror and its advantages."

Edelstein spoke before representatives of Middle Eastern countries, while Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif who left the hotel shortly before the speech began.

"In China, India, and Africa, Israeli technological innovations in the field of agriculture and water desalination save lives, it is regrettable that the amazing cooperation with Israel can be seen in places so distant, and not in the Arab countries that are in our backyard," said Edelstein.

Earlier, Edelstein met with Italy's foreign minister. "Iran is a dangerous country that threatens not only Israel but the whole world, not only by means of missiles but by spreading lies, hatred, and evil around the world," said the Knesset speaker.