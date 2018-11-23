

The terror of anti-Semitics is increasing in the United States The Pittsburgh Massacre in Historical Perspective: There is little surprise in the happenings in Pittsburgh Jay Shapiro,

Alexi Rosenfeld Scene of Pittsburgh shooting Jay Shapiro thinks that the Antisemitism is still the worlds' oldest disease. He claims that organized Aantisemitism may be preventable but individual antisemitic crimes will always remain a real danger.



