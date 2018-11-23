Jay Shapiro thinks that the Antisemitism is still the worlds' oldest disease.
He claims that organized Aantisemitism may be preventable but individual antisemitic crimes will always remain a real danger.
Loading....
|
The terror of anti-Semitics is increasing in the United States
The Pittsburgh Massacre in Historical Perspective: There is little surprise in the happenings in Pittsburgh
Scene of Pittsburgh shooting
Alexi Rosenfeld
Jay Shapiro thinks that the Antisemitism is still the worlds' oldest disease.
He claims that organized Aantisemitism may be preventable but individual antisemitic crimes will always remain a real danger.
Loading....
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top