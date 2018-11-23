Police arrest two for prison shootings

Authorities suspect detainees were involved in organized crime syndicate responsible for terrorizing jailers.

Police arrested two residents of the Israeli-Arab city of Jaljulia over suspicions that they are responsible for a series of attacks intended to terrorize jailers.

On Thursday morning, shots were fired at Ayalon Prison. While no injuries were reported, police say that that the incident is connected to a shooting attack at Hadarim Prison on Wednesday.

A security team conducting a patrol around the prison in a patrol vehicle heard the shooting and notified law enforcement officials.

The gunmen drove off immediately after the shooting, fleeing the scene.

There were no reports of injuries or damage in the shooting.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting attack and working with prison authority officials, opened an investigation into the incident.

Police say that an organized crime syndicate has been attempting to terrorize jailers after a crackdown on prison conditions.