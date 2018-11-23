Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Thursday visited a photograph exhibition in memory of Hadas Malka, the Border Police officer who was murdered in a terrorist attack at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem in 2017.

Malka’s parents and members of her family were in attendance as well.

"The image of Hadas is etched in the hearts of young people and the nation. Hadas Malka is an outstanding example everywhere. She was a fighter and a hero. Hadas has become an ideal among the fighting young people of the State of Israel. Hadas is an example of bravery, sacrifice, leadership and values and this is remembered in every word and in every photograph. This comes from the home and goes to many homes," said Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Added Sara Netanyahu, "Hadas entered our hearts and the heart of the entire people of Israel from the first moment. She is a national hero."