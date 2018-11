Why is President Trump trying to distance himself from criticism of the Saudi Crown Prince and government?

Outrage about President Trump's allegiance to Saudi Arabia is coming from both sides.

President Trump declared that his administration will remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia, despite the CIA's assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally approved the killing last month of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

What are the implications of these statements - and what is their connection to Israel?